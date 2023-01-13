“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”

As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.

Focus has landed U.S. rights, with Studiocanal handling distribution in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, Benelux, Scandinavia, and Poland. Universal Pictures International will oversee all other international distribution.

Production begins in London on Jan. 16.

In a first-look image (see below) Abela emulates the Grammy-winning singer’s signature beehive ‘do and tattoos. The actress most recently starred as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Season 2 of HBO’s finance drama “Industry.” She will next appear in the show’s third season season and in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Other credits include the espionage thriller “Rogue Agent,” “She Is Love” and the series “Cobra.”

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK, a Focus Features release. Credit : Focus Features

Said Taylor-Johnson: “I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music. I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator – Matt Greenhalgh – I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.”

“We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves,” added the Amy Winehouse Estate.

“Back to Black” is produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures. Nicky Kentish-Barnes is executive producer, along with EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin, who are overseeing production for Studiocanal.

The deal was negotiated by Anne Cherel, Aska Yamaguchi and Sophie Leuthreau for Studiocanal and Howard Meyers and Marin Babb for Focus Features.

Abela is represented by WME, The Artists Partnership and Shelter PR.