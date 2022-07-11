Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Sets Sam Taylor-Johnson to Direct

A biopic called “Back to Black” about the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is finally moving forward at Studiocanal, and the producers have set “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct the feature.

Matt Greenhalgh wrote the script, and “Back to Black” is being made with the full support of the Winehouse estate. No casting has been set.

Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward. The project was first announced in partnership with Winehouse’s family and the producing team back in 2018, but it seems to finally be moving forward with Taylor-Johnson now in tow. Another project that once had Noomi Rapace attached to star never got off the ground, and Hollywood has attempted to make a biopic about Winehouse’s life and career for years.

Winehouse is the Grammy-winning superstar behind the songs “Rehab” and “Back to Black,” but her career was cut short at just age 27 when she died in 2011 after battling a drug and alcohol addiction.

Taylor-Johnson directed the first film in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, which made $569 million worldwide. She also directed “Nowhere Boy,” which was a biopic about John Lennon’s early years. Her last feature was 2018’s “A Million Little Pieces.”

Taylor-Johnson is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.