Miles Teller has joined the cast of the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” in the role of John Branca, Jackson’s high-powered attorney who helped shepherd his career from boy band member to King of Pop.

Antoine Fuqua is directing the film from a screenplay by John Logan. Production is currently underway and “Michael” will be released in theaters by Lionsgate on April 18, 2025.

Branca was hired by Jackson after he fired his father Joe Jackson as manager. Branca helped the pop start purchase ATV Music Publishing in 1985 for $47.5 million, which held the copyrights to songs from The Beatles. Branca was with Jackson up through his death and served as the executor of his will.

Branca also serves as a producer on “Michael” alongside John McClain as co-executors of Jackson’s estate.

Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be introduced to audiences in the starring role of the musical icon, with 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi portraying the younger Jackson. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is playing patriarch Joe Jackson and Nia Long is set as Katherine Jackson.

“Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life,” Fuqua said in a statement. “He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca.”

Graham King/GK Films is producing the film. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan, which Lionsgate will oversee.