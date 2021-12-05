Jamie Foxx is happy his Electro is among the returning Spidey supervillains when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is released on Dec. 17 – but he's even happier that he's going to have a different look this time around.

Foxx joined fellow bad guys Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) on a panel at this year's Brazil's Comic Con Experience (CCXP) and fielded questions about what they were most excited about in terms of returning to the franchise. Foxx didn't miss a beat, immediately poking fun at his original Electro look in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Producer Amy Pascal's vision for the "hot" franchise brought a smile to Foxx's face, and that vision includes a new attitude for Electro and a new look – one that's a whole lot less blue.

"I didn't have to be blue," Foxx joked, adding, that his character is also "gonna be a little more hip," praising it for a more "modern" look and feel than in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

"I'm happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look. The blue, when we did it the first time, was -- look, man," Foxx stopped himself in mid-thought. "I didn't care. I was just happy to be in this wonderful chorus. But with this, this new, it's fly. The homies is like 'OK, man, OK. We get you now.' You know, when I was blue, they still rolled with me, [but] like 'OK, you blue.' With this one, it just feels more comfortable and I think it feels more today. Modern."

Dafoe, who is returning as Green Goblin -- a brief snippet of new footage also gave fans a first look at Dafoe's actual face in the film -- noted that his costume is also an improvement.

"The costumes are much more comfortable than they were before," he said. Then, without straying too far into spoiler territory, he teased Goblin's new look.

"The look's a little different. Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve," Dafoe added. "So it's not an exact -- there have been upgrades on the costume, let's say."

You can watch the full villainous panel in the video here and above.