“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” lead Jane Levy appeared on “Entertainment Tonight: Canada” Wednesday to promote the upcoming second season of the musical comedy series.

And while they got Levy’s name right on-air, “ET Canada” got it wrong in the Twitter post promoting her interview.

“@SarahLevy_ @SkylarAstin and @TheAlexNewell open up about season 2 of #ZoeysExtraordinaryPlaylist,” the tweet read. In response, Levy responded, “LOL it’s ‘Jane’ not Sarah.”

Lol it’s “Jane” not Sarah …. https://t.co/fYMZEM03jx — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) December 24, 2020

Sarah Levy is also an actress and part of Canada’s first family of acting that includes her father, Eugene Levy, and brother, Dan Levy. She appeared alongside her family in the wildly popular comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” where she played Twyla, a cafe waitress one of the Jazzagals. She also happens to be a singer as well, so we can kinda see how the mistake was made.

Plus, just like “Schitt’s Creek,” “Zoey’s” is shot in Canada.

Jane Levy’s co-star Skylar Astin also weighed in on the typo, tweeting, “Wait what?! Then WHAT Sarah have I been working with for two years?!!​”

For what it’s worth, Jane Levy seemingly has great respect for the other Levys. Back in May, the American actress tweeted, “In case anyone cares I pronounce my last name leeeeeeevy. Not like Eugene,” adding, “And unfortunately I’m not related to Eugene.”

And unfortunately I’m not related to Eugene — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) May 15, 2020

Season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” debuts on NBC on Jan. 5, 2021.