Jason Blum Says His Children Have Contracted COVID

On Friday, prolific film producer Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, let followers on social media in on some unfortunate family news — both of his children have contracted COVID-19. But, Blum says, he and his wife are OK and the family will be quarantining.

“If you send me an email now this is what will bounce back. Gonna be a LONG Thanksgiving …. ALONE. Wish me LUCK!!!,” Blum tweeted Friday. His tweet included an image with the bounce-back message in question, which read: “Both my kids have COVID. So far Lauren and I OK. But thigns are a bit complicated right now. I will respond but not as quickly as usual.”

Here’s hoping Jason and his family end up coming out of this OK, and that his kids fully recover.

The news comes amid a bad turn for Los Angeles County, which reported a record 5,031 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of daily cases ever reported in the county. And over the last two weeks, hospitalizations in California have risen nearly 64%.

I response to that unsettling development, County officials issued new stay-at-home order on Thursday, which goes into effect on Saturday, that forbids nonessential work and gatherings between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. PT. The order is expected to remain in effect for a month, and comes in response to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

L.A. County has also implemented a curfew for restaurants, bars and nonessential retail businesses between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which took effect on Friday. Take-out and delivery will still be allowed.