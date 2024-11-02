Jason Kelce Smashes Phone of Student Who Yells Gay Slur About Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift | Video

Jason Kelce smashed the cell phone of a college student who called out a gay slur about his brother Travis ahead of the Penn State game on Saturday. After the student yelled, “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f–t for dating Taylor Swift?” the former Philadelphia Eagle turned around, grabbed the student’s phone and threw it on the ground.

The former football star was in Pennsylvania on Saturday ahead of the Penn State-Ohio State game in State College for his role as an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce's face for no reason. Wild scene in State College

Video shared on social media shows fans surrounding Kelce as he walks through the crowd. After one person is heard asking for a fist bump, the fan who caught Kelce’s ire yells the question that contained the slur. Kelce appeared understandably frustrated and angered by the question and the use of the intended insult against his brother Travis.

Here is another angle of what happened

A second video more clearly shows Kelce turning around, grabbing the phone from the fan, smashing it on the ground, then picking it up and walking away.

Fans were largely supportive of the move on social media. Philadelphia sports fan Alec Fallon wrote on X, “There gotta be new laws established that let people hold idiots like this accountable. Like people can just blatantly harass and shove a phone in anyones face and call them nasty s–t for absolutely no reason and then if they get beat the f–k up they’re not in the wrong? Absurd.”

“Bring bullying idiots like this back. I wish Kelce smacked the f–k out of that loser. Would have made my day. Jason Kelce is the epitome of Philadelphia. F–K AROUND AND FIND OUT. (Also Kelce wont be charged of anything) lmao – No DA in PA is every charging Kelce with anything),” Fallon added.

Kelce’s “College GameDay” appearance joining Pat McAfee for a kicking challenge later in the day wasn’t quite as successful as the former lineman might have hoped. Kelce was given the chance to win $100,000 for hurricane relief if he kicked a field goal — and after he missed the first time, the amount was ramped up to $200,000. Unfortunately, Kelce missed the second field goal, too. He later explained, “I suck at kicking, OK?!”