Universal Pictures has acquired a spec script package for an action comedy film called “Shots! Shots! Shots!” that would have Jason Momoa attached to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Plot details for “Shots! Shots! Shots!” are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a family-centric adventure movie.

Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows wrote the spec script with Momoa attached to star, and the “Aquaman” actor would also produce the film along with his partner Jeff Fierson. Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich would also produce.

Mider and Burrows will also executive produce, as will Rideback’s Ryan Halprin.

Universal Pictures’ EVP Matt Reilly and creative development executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for the studio.

Momoa is currently filming the 10th “Fast & Furious” movie, “Fast X,” for Universal and he’ll next be seen in the sequel to “Aquaman,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which comes out March 2023.

Mider and Burrows previously wrote “The Package,” a comedy that debuted on Netflix in 2018, and they are also developing a stoner take on “Home Alone” called “Stoned Alone” for Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production banner.

Mider and Burrows are represented by WME and Silver Lake Entertainment. Momoa is represented by WME.

THR first reported the news.