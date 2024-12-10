Jeanine Pirro Shushes Jesse Watters for Saying CEO Shooting Suspect’s Murder in Prison Would Be ‘Justice’| Video

Jeanine Pirro cautioned fellow “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters to slow down after the latter insisted that the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is “way too soft.” Watters added that if Luigi Mangione is guilty and doesn’t receive the death penalty, “maybe someone will do him justice behind bars.”

“You should stop there, right?” Pirro said in response.

Mangione was arrested Monday at a local McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. According to Times reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Mangione was found “sitting at a table with a laptop and wearing a blue medical mask.” An officer identified Mangione as a potential suspect after seeing his face; when he was asked if he had been in New York recently, the 26-year-old “became quiet and started to shake.”

Watters expressed his skepticism about Mangione toward the end of the segment. “It’s almost like he wanted to get caught, because you go into a McDonald’s, you go into a Starbucks, you gotta have cameras,” he said. “You gotta go… don’t get a hot dog on the side of the street. If you’re that hungry, get a water bottle from the guys that sell these things.”

“This guy was obviously looking for notoriety, and good. He’s got it now,” Watters continued. “He’s a prep school kid. He’s politically connected with prison. I don’t think anyone’s ready … He’s way too soft. He’s going to get annihilated on the inside. And good if he’s not going to get the death penalty, maybe someone will do him justice behind bars.”

The hosts also wondered why it took so long for Mangione to be identified, especially since several photos of his face (sometimes partially obscured by a mask) were released in the days preceding his arrest. “I think they may have, they may not have known his name because he wasn’t in any system,” Harold Ford Jr. offered. “So you just can’t… just can’t see a picture and know the name.”

Ford added that it’s probable “we’re going to find that out to maybe there were family members that saw [the photos] and shared some information.”

He also called out Vox podcaster Taylor Lorenz for her brazen commentary following Thompson’s killing. Lorenz wrote a piece titled “Why ‘We’ Want Insurance Executives Dead” Dec. 5. Vox has opted against renewing Lorenz’s podcast and YouTube show, but Semafor reported the decision was made before her article was published.

“Obviously… we live in a really, really perverse and dangerous and awful place when people are willing to say the things that people are saying online,” Ford continued. “And then, for this person, Taylor Lorenz, celebrating CEOs, what kind of society do we live in? I can understand you disagreeing with the company’s policies, but that doesn’t mean that you have the right, that anyone has a right to go and kill somebody. Now, this young, this young guy right here, if indeed he’s the person and they prosecute him, I hope he is, hope he gets a death penalty.”

You can watch the segment from “The Five” in the video above.