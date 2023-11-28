Paramount has elevated Jeff Grossman to the role of executive vice president, programming, Paramount+ and Amy Kuessner to executive vice president, programming, Pluto TV in a pair of moves that the company says will enable the division to continue to quickly scale both streaming services.

Grossman previously served as executive vice president of content & business operations at Paramount Streaming. In his new role, he will spearhead content planning, scheduling, acquisitions, merchandising and operations, all with an eye toward driving sustained audience acquisition and increased engagement. He’s based in Los Angeles and now reports to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming.

Grossman has been with the company for 15 years and was part of the core team that launched Paramount+.

Kuessner most recently served as executive vice president of content strategy and global partnerships. In her expanded role, she will lead the content strategy for Pluto TV that includes the creative curation and programming of FAST channels and an aggressive and entrepreneurial approach to content licensing globally. Kuessner splits her time between Los Angeles and Denver and now reports to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, Paramount Streaming.

Kuessner helped create Pluto TV’s original channel strategy and successfully struck first-ever FAST deals with the NFL, CNN, Scripps (now Warner Bros. Discovery), BBC and AMC Networks, amongst others.

The two will closely collaborate in these roles, with the aim of allowing Paramount Streaming to more strategically support both services, according to the company.

The move comes after Paramount+ added 2.7 million subscribers in the third quarter, and Paramount grew its direct-to-consumer revenue while narrowing its losses by more than 30%.