Jeff Shell Implements 20% Pay Cut for His Executive Team, Rolls Back Salary Raises

NBCU CEO already donating his entire salary to charity

| May 5, 2020 @ 11:05 AM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 11:12 AM
Jeff Shell Universal

Photo credit: Getty Images

NBCUniversal became the latest media company to institute pay cuts for its highest-salaried employees, instituting a 20% pay cut for top management. The company will also roll back raises for those making more than $100,000.

The top leadership team, which reports directly to NBCU CEO Jeff Shell, unanimously agreed to the pay reductions, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap. Like all other media companies, NBCUniversal is trying to weather the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic, which has benched its film division’s box office prospects and shuttered its theme parks. The raises were around 3% and were received in March.

Shell, who tested positive for the virus in April, had previously announced he would donate his entire salary to charity. Joining him in that effort are other top Comcast executives including CEO Brian Roberts.

Also Read: Mark Lazarus to Lead All Entertainment TV - Including Peacock - for NBCUniversal in Broad Reorg

During Comcast’s earnings call last week, Shell hinted potential cuts would be coming, describing the company as not being “right sized” for the current environment, given economic havoc brought on by the pandemic. For now, NBCU hopes the salary cuts will help to avoid major layoffs. The pay cuts also come one day after Shell implemented a company-wide reorganization that saw Mark Lazarus gain oversight of NBCU’s entire entertainment TV business, including Peacock, and the departure of NBC News chairman Andy Lack.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the pay cuts.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
1 of 54

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE