Jennifer Biry to Replace Pascal Desroches as WarnerMedia CFO

Jennifer Biry is becoming WarnerMedia’s new CFO, replacing Pascal Desroches in the role. Desroches is becoming CFO of parent company AT&T.

Biry recently held the chief financial officer (CFO) title at AT&T Communications’ mobility and entertainment organizations. She first joined the company back in 1999.

During her tenure, Biry also served as senior vice president of finance for AT&T’s technology organization.

“While Jennifer’s extensive experience in successfully managing the financial functions of large, complex businesses is certainly valuable, what is even more relevant in my opinion is her high judgment and razor-sharp insight into WarnerMedia’s biggest challenges and opportunities,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, to whom Biry will report, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Jennifer fully understands and appreciates all that we are doing — and need to do — as a team and a business.”

“I am incredibly excited to join Jason and the extraordinary team at WarnerMedia,” Biry added. “We have a great responsibility of connecting stories to audiences, and I look forward to working across the organization to drive growth and build value for consumers and partners.”

WarnerMedia is the home to HBO, Turner, CNN and Warner Bros. The entertainment subsidiary of AT&T launched streaming service HBO Max earlier this year.