Jennifer Hudson has officially joined the EGOT club. As “A Strange Loop” won Best Musical at the 2022 Tony Awards, Hudson picked up her first-ever Tony as a producer of the show, adding to her collection of awards and finalizing her EGOT status.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and is a designation for those who have won at least one award from the four major awards bodies.

While Hudson is one of a number of producers on “A Strange Loop,” there is no limit to the number of producers who can receive a Tony award for the show’s win — as long as they’re willing to purchase the award themselves (the first two producers receive the award for free).

Hudson won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for her role in “Dreamgirls.” Her Emmy came in 2021 in the form of a Daytime Emmy for the program “Baba Yaga.” And she has two Grammy awards: Best R&B Album in 2009 for her self-titled album and Best Musical Theater album in 2017 for “The Color Purple.”

With the “A Strange Loop” win, Hudson is now one of only 17 people to have achieved EGOT status. Others who’ve scored all four awards include Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno and John Legend.

Most recently, Lin-Manuel Miranda was on the cusp of scoring an EGOT with a potential Oscar win for Best Original Song for “Encanto,” but the award instead went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for “No Time to Die.”