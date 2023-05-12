8 Heart-Pounding Jennifer Lopez Action Movies

Jennifer Lopez takes aim in "The Mother." (Netflix)
Netflix
Jennifer Lopez has range — from music to movies — and in acting she can do action and romantic comedy, sometimes combined into the same film. In honor of "The Mother" releasing this weekend on Netflix, we've rounded up eight of JLo's other great action and drama film performances.
She starred alongside George Clooney in "Out of Sight" (1998) as a federal marshal. In "Bordertown" (2007) she plays an investigative journalist. "Hustlers" (2019) shows her as an entrepreneurial exotic dancer scheming to game the system of the patriarchy.
Universal
"Out of Sight" (1998)
Lopez stars opposite George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh's critically acclaimed 1998 thriller "Out of Sight." Lopez plays a U.S. marshal who gets kidnapped by a clever bank robber (Clooney) who escapes from jail.
Columbia Pictures
"Enough" (2002)
Jennifer Lopez plays a woman who constantly changes her appearance on the run from her abusive husband (Billy Campbell).
THINKfilm
"Bordertown" (2007)
Chicago journalist Lauren Adrian (Jennifer Lopez) travels to Mexico to investigate a series of murders near American-owned factories on the Texas border. She teams up with colleague and former lover Alfonso Diaz (Antonio Banderas) to publicize the murders and help a survivor (Maya Zapata).
FilmDistrict
"Parker" (2013)
In "Parker" (2013), Lopez plays Leslie Rodgers, a woman on the inside who forms an alliance with the titular character Parker (Jason Statham), who has been betrayed by those he trusts. Rodgers helps Parker take down his former team during their next heist.
Universal Pictures
"The Boy Next Door" (2015)
Lopez plays Claire Peterson, a woman separated from her cheating husband. When she falls for a younger man (Ryan Guzman) who moves in next door, their relationship takes a dark turn.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Lila & Eve" (2015)
Co-starring with Viola Davis, who plays Lila, JLo plays Eve, the other mother in a duo who teams up for vengeance after their children are shot and killed in a drive-by.
NBC
"Shades of Blue" (2016-2018)
For three seasons, Lopez led the NBC drama series "Shades of Blue" as a single-mother NYPD detective juggling work and family when she's set to work with the FBI's anti-corruption task force.
STX Entertainment
"Hustlers" (2019)
Lopez leads a powerful squad of women in “Hustlers” as Ramona. The girl gang of former strip club employees together decide to give Wall Street workers a taste of their own medicine in this based-on-a-true-story crime drama. Alongside Lopez, the cast also includes Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo.