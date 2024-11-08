‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Says Sexist Clue About Women’s Desirability ‘Made Everybody a Little Uncomfortable’

Heather Ryan, a health director at the Broome County Health Department in New York, found herself in an “uncomfortable” situation last week as a “Jeopardy!” contestant.

Multi-day champion Will Wallace answered the hint “men seldom make passes” to finish the rhyme scheme with the answer “girls who wear glasses.” Though the response was correct, it prompted host Ken Jennings to apologize to Ryan, who was wearing glasses.

The question was asked during the first round as part of a “Complete the Rhyming Phrase” category. Ryan said the hint and accompanying answer was “an odd choice” in an interview with her college’s newspaper, the Pipe Dream. “I think it made everybody in the audience and on stage, and Ken Jennings too, a little uncomfortable. It was like, ‘Oh, that was unexpected.’ Maybe we choose better rhyming phrases in 2024.

“Unfortunately, there are still girls who are [in] middle school and they don’t want to wear their glasses and they’re losing out on their education. So, I think it’s much better to be able to see than anything else,” Ryan added.

Ryan also competed against food sales representative Ian Taylor, to whom she came second.

“It was very fun,” she told the paper. “I had a great time. Everybody there was very welcoming.” She also said she took the online test for “Jeopardy!” in 2023 and filmed her episode in Los Angeles in 2024.

Those interested in competing on the show must first take the “Jeopardy! Anytime Test” online. Potential contestants also need to be 18 years or older and residents of the United States or Canada. Those who pass the test have their names placed into a random selection process. If invited to audition, successful candidates are put into a pool from which they can be selected for up to two years after their initial audition.