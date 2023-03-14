‘Game of Thrones’ Director Jeremy Podeswa Joins ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series at Prime Video

Jeremy Podeswa will direct the pilot episode and serve as producing director and executive producer on Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099”

The live-action limited series, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, comes from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions.

In 2011, Alcon Entertainment secured film, television and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to the iconic 1982 science-fiction thriller “Blade Runner.” Since that time, Alcon has financed and produced the critically acclaimed epic “Blade Runner 2049,” which earned rave reviews and won two Academy Awards, as well as the recent “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” an anime series that debuted late last year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott and Silka Luisa (“Shining Girls”) will serve as executive producers. Luisa will also serve as the series’ showrunner. “Blade Runner 2049” writer Michael Green will serve as a non-writing executive producer, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett. Tom Spezialy (“The Leftovers”) has joined the writers room and will also serve as an executive producer.

Podeswa, a four time Emmy-nominated and multiple DGA-nominated director, most recently received a DGA nomination for HBO Max’s critically acclaimed and award-winning limited series, “Station Eleven.” As executive producer, he also received an Independent Spirit Awards nomination for Best New Scripted Series, as well as a Critics Choice, Gotham Awards and Peabody Award nomination. The show also received seven Emmy nominations.

Previously, Podeswa was Emmy nominated for Best Director for his work on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones” and the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks produced miniseries, “The Pacific.” As a director, he worked on Apple’s “The Mosquito Coast” starring Justin Theroux; Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” starring Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts; and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” starring Kirsten Dunst.

Other credits include Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” HBO’s “True Detective,” “The Newsroom,” “Carnivale,” “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under”; Showtime’s “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Tudors,” “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “Queer as Folk” and “The Borgias”; AMC’s “The Walking Dead”; FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum” and “American Horror Story: Coven”; and the Emmy-nominated TNT miniseries “Into the West.”

Additionally, he wrote and directed three award-winning feature films, including Samuel Goldwyn Films’ “Fugitive Pieces” starring Stephen Dillane and Rosamund Pike, which opened the Toronto International Film Festival; “The Five Senses” starring Mary Louise Parker, which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight; and “Eclipse” which played both the Berlin and Sundance festivals.

His upcoming work includes Netflix’s sci-fi adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem” trilogy from “Game of Thrones” writers David Benioff and. D.B. Weiss. Podeswa also has Apple’s drama series “The New Look,” created by Todd A. Kessler, starring Ben Mednelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

Podeswa is represented by Artists First, CAA and Peikoff Mahan