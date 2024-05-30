Jeremy Renner Joins ‘Knives Out 3’ Cast

The role is Renner’s first in a film since his snow plow accident in January 2023

Jeremy Renner Knives Out 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner has joined the cast of “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third installment of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series starring Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The role is Renner’s first in a film since his snow plow accident in 2023 that left him with 30 broken bones. The former Avenger is the sixth actor announced for the 2025 Netflix film, joining Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close. Production is set to begin in the U.K. in June.

Details on the plot have been kept secret, but in his tweet announcing the film’s title, Johnson suggested that “Wake Up Dead Man” would have a different tone than “Knives Out,” which made $310 million at the box office when it was released by Lionsgate in 2019, or its Netflix-produced 2022 sequel, “Glass Onion.”

Glenn Close
Read Next
Glenn Close Joins 'Knives Out 3'

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Renner is best known for playing “Hawkeye,” one of the core “Avengers” during the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Renner, best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, His other notable credits include “Wind River” and “The Bourne Legacy.” On television, Renner had his own “Hawkeye” show on Disney Plus and is currently starring in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” from Taylor Sheridan.

Deadline first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.