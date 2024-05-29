Glenn Close Joins ‘Knives Out 3’

Glenn Close is the latest actress to join the ensemble cast of “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third installment of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series starring Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc.

The three-time Emmy and Tony winner is the fifth actor announced for the 2025 Netflix film, joining Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington. Production is set to begin in the U.K. in June.

Details on the plot have been kept secret, but in his tweet announcing the film’s title, Johnson suggested that “Wake Up Dead Man” would have a different tone than “Knives Out,” which made $310 million at the box office when it was released by Lionsgate in 2019, or its Netflix-produced 2022 sequel, “Glass Onion.”

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

“Wake Up Dead Man” isn’t the only Netflix film to which Close is attached. She is also set to star in Lee Daniels’ thriller “The Deliverance” and alongside Cameron Diaz in her comeback film “Back in Action” for the streamer later this year. She is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Loeb & Loeb.

The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.