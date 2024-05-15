Cameron Diaz’s First Movie in 10 Years Debuts This Fall

Jamie Foxx costars in the Netflix action-comedy, appropriately titled “Back in Action”

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in "Back in Action" (Netflix)

A true blue America’s Sweetheart all through the ’90s to the 2010s, Cameron Diaz has been on a long break from acting. In fact, her last film debuted in 2014 when she starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the musical adaptation, “Annie.” But the wait for Diaz’s screen return is almost over: Netflix has announced that her comeback movie “Back in Action” will debut in November.

The streaming comedy premieres Nov. 15 and once again finds Diaz starring alongside Foxx. This time, the duo plays Emily and Matt, former CIA agents who gave up the spy life to start a family, but wind up … well, back in action after their cover is blown.

“Horrible Bosses” filmmaker Seth Gordon, who also recently helmed two episodes of Netflix’s breakout hit series “The Night Agent,” directs and co-writes with Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). Alongside Diaz and Foxx, the cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.

Cameron Diaz Jamie Foxx Back In Action
Producers are Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment, Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon for Exhibit A. Foxx, O’Brien, Datari Turner and Tim Lewis executive produce.

The logline reads: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

Netflix also debuted several new images from the film:

(Netflix)
(Netflix)
(Netflix)
Back In Action. (L to R) Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action.
(John Wilson/Netflix)

“Back in Action” premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.

