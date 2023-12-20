Cameron Diaz Disputes Rumors About Jamie Foxx’s On-Set Behavior: ‘Everyone Loves Him’ 

Diaz co-starred with Foxx on the comedy “Back in Action” and says “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set”

Cameron Diaz Jamie Foxx Back In Action
Cameron Diaz is shooting down the rumors about bad on-set behavior by her “Back in Action” co-star Jamie Foxx. “Everyone loves him,” she said.

Speaking on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz responded to rumors after Foxx’s on-set medical issue halted filming.

“Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew,” Diaz said. “Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Online rumors claimed that Foxx acted “crazy” and ruined the set. One rumor alleged that Diaz would never film again “because of him.”

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Diaz said some “natural” production hiccups occurred but nothing major.

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun,” Diaz said. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen. But nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

Diaz declined to discuss the details of the incident that ultimately halted filming.

The actress, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, stars alongside Foxx in the action-comedy at Netflix. Cameron and Foxx previously worked together on 1999’s “Any Given Sunday” and the 2014 “Annie” remake.

“Back in Action” does not yet have a release date from Netflix.

Umberto Gonzalez

