Jason Momoa Says He Isn’t Signed to Play Lobo in the DCU: ‘I Haven’t Received That Call’ (Video)

With the DCEU coming to an end with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” headliner Jason Momoa is looking ahead to the future of DC movies. But for those hoping he’ll play the intergalatic bounty hunter Lobo in James Gunn’s new shared universe, cool your space jets.

“I haven’t received that call” he says.

“I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f–k yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there,” Momoa said in an interview with Fandango. Watch the video above embed.

Momoa reveals that the ruthless bounty hunter Lobo has always been one of his favorite characters that he has wanted to portray.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,’” Momoa said.

For the uninitiated, Lobo is a blue-skinned, 7-foot-tall, heavily muscled alien who works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. The character debuted as a minor “Superman” villain in the 1980s but became popular after his revival in the early ’90s as a parody of the over-the-top violence and grimness that defined comics in that decade.

It is currently unknown if James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios is currently developing “Lobo” in any concrete way.

Momoa first played Aquaman in a 2016 “Batman v Superman” cameo, later reprising the role in 2017’s “Justice League.” But his 2018 “Aquaman” solo outing as the aquatic superhero exceeded expectations. “Aquaman” hauled in a mammoth $1.152 billion globally, making it the highest grossing DC Comics movie ever.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be released on Dec. 22.