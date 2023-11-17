The cinematic DC Universe has always been pretty confusing, but it’s gotten even moreso in the past few months. James Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran oversee DC Studios and a new DC Universe, while the studio also continues to release DC superhero movies made by a previous regime. But let Jason Momoa, star of the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” break things down for you.

Momoa was on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and when Fallon asked if there would be a third film in the franchise, Momoa said: “This is kind of like the end of this DC Universe.” Watch below:

Of course, after Momoa said that, he said, “Unless… I mean things have happened before. If people like it…” before trailing off. He then transitioned to an impression of a lugubrious Warner Bros. exec as he said, “There will always be a place for me at DC.”

When Fallon asked if he was serious, Momoa said, “They like me.” It seemed like Momoa was going to say more, perhaps about persistent rumors that he would be recast in the new configuration of the DC Universe as galactic badass Lobo, but Fallon cut him off before he could continue.

Momoa first appeared as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in a cameo in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016 and reprised the role in “Justice League” a year later. In 2018, his solo “Aquaman” movie was released and defied expectations, earning a whopping $1.152 billion at the worldwide box office — a number that makes it the highest grossing movie ever based on a DC comic book character.

In the years since he has popped up as the character in “The Lego Movie 2” and a post-credits sequence in this year’s “The Flash.” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” out this Christmas, marks the really-for-real return of the character, in a sequel that sees him teaming up with his exiled brother (Patrick Wilson) to save Atlantis.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is out Dec. 22.