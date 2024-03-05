Cameron Diaz is in final talks to star alongside Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves in “Outcome,” a new dark comedy hailing from Apple Studios and directed by Hill, Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.

Written by Hill and Ezra Woods, “Outcome” will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

An Apple Studios production, the film will be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

Most recently, Strong Baby released the Netflix hit comedy “You People” starring Hill, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy and Lauren London, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary “Stutz,” which Hill also directed. The company also produced the A24 film “Y2K” starring Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martel, written and directed by SNL alum Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter, which will make its world premiere next month at the SXSW film festival.

Best known for starring in hits like “The Mask,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “The Mask,” Diaz took a sabbatical from acting and will make her onscreen return in the Netflix action comedy “Back in Action” opposite Jamie Foxx.

Cameron Diaz is repped by Rick Yorn, CEO LBI Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.