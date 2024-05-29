 ‘Knives Out 3’ Adds Kerry Washington to Cast

Kerry Washington has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Details about her role are being kept under wraps, but she will be joined by Daniel Craig who reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc. Other new additions includes “Challengers” actor Josh O’Connor, “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny and “Ripley” star Andrew Scott.

Johnson wrote and returns to direct the film, which he will also produce alongside Ram Bergman.

Production will begin soon on the follow-up to 2022’s “Glass Onion” and 2019’s “Knives Out,” both of which earned Oscar nominations for Johnson’s whodunnit screenplays.

Washington broke out and is best known for her Emmy-winning role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope on the TV show “Scandal,” which ran for seven seasons on ABC. Next up, she will star in the Netflix movie “Six Triple Eight,” directed by Tyler Perry. She also recently finished filming the action movie “Shadow Force” for Lionsgate. Additionally, Washington has the second season of her Hulu series “Unprisoned” coming out, which co-stars Delroy Lindo.

Kerry Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Deadline first reported the news.