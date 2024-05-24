‘Knives Out 3’ Set for 2025 Release on Netflix as Rian Johnson Reveals Title, Teases New Mystery

The “Knives Out” universe is expanding yet again with a third movie, titled “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Director Rian Johnson shared the news on X complete with a teaser for the upcoming movie. Production will begin soon on this new installment. “I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going,” Johnson wrote.

“In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered,” Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc says in the teaser. “But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.” Watch the full teaser below.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Written and directed by Johnson, “Knives Out” first premiered in 2019. The modern whodunit quickly became a success and was praised for its ensemble cast and tongue-in-cheek tone. The first movie made $312 million worldwide in the box office against a budget of roughly $40 million. It was also an awards darling and was nominated for three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

That led to a second movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which was released in 2022. The standalone sequel followed Benoit Blanc as he solved another mystery, this time on the elaborate private island of a billionaire instead of in a mansion. This was one of two “Knives Out” sequels Netflix bought the rights to in 2021, a deal that reportedly cost $469 million. The movie was given the widest theatrical release of any Netflix movie in history and was in theaters for a week. The sequel was also nominated for an Oscar and received critical acclaim.

Aside from the “Knives Out” franchise, Johnson is best known for directing “Star Wars: The last Jedi” as well as the sci-fi thriller “Looper.” He also directed three of the most critically acclaimed episodes of “Breaking Bad” — “Ozymandias”, “Fly” and “Fifty-One.”