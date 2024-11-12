Jesse Watters’ Mother Disinvites Him From Thanksgiving Dinner After Trump Win: ‘Apparently There Wasn’t Enough Room’ | Video

Jesse Watters weighed in on the presidential election’s impact on the upcoming holidays on Monday, saying that while MSNBC has been crowing about how Democrats would be right to distance themselves from the Republican Trump voters in their lives, his own mother had done just that.

“Yup, people are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently there wasn’t enough room,” Watters said.

“She said it was a scheduling situation, and then at the last second, invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her, ‘No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy,’” he added.

The commentary came on Monday’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News while the prominent primetime anchor and “The Five” co-host showcased how competitor networks like MSNBC are reporting on Trump, Thanksgiving and politically mixed families.

“How do we move forward when we know that people in their families who voted for him, they work with people who voted for him, they live next to people who voted for him?” journalist Jonathan Capehart asked in a Sunday segment. “What do you, how do we, how should we deal with those neighbors, coworkers, family members?”

In a second MSNBC clip shown by Watters, “The ReidOut” host Joy Reid asked psychologist and pundit Amanda Joy Calhoun, “What do you recommend just from a psychological standpoint being around them? We’ve got the holidays coming up.”

“It’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why. You know, to say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood and I’m not going to be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me.’”

“Since they can’t stop us, we’re not invited to Thanksgiving,” Watters quipped of the apparent resurgence of Trump supporters following the president-elect’s win of the popular vote on Tuesday.

Watters has spoken of his mother’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris before. When she first secured the nomination for Democratic Party’s presidential ticket, he bemoaned how she had become “a Kamala fanatic.”

“You should see my mom. Suddenly, she’s a Kamala fanatic – keeps talking about joy,” Watters said at the time. “Trump kept one dangerous woman out of the White House, and he can do it again.”

It’s also not the first time Watters has hinted that there was trouble in his family home, saying last month that he hadn’t yet been invited home for the holidays.