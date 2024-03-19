Jessica Biel Limited Series ‘The Good Daughter’ Lands at Peacock

Jessica Biel’s “The Good Daughter” thriller series, based on the best-selling 2017 novel by Karin Slaughter, has been picked up by Peacock, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The actress will executive produce along with Slaughter, who will also write all the episodes. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories serve as executive producers in partnership with Fifth Season. Michelle Purple will executive produce along with Biel for Iron Ocean.

Biel will star as Charlotte Quinn, who along with her sister Samantha, has spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack occurs, Charlotte, who is now a lawyer, is forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another.

The former “7th Heaven” star has become known for her limited crime thrillers, with an Emmy-nominated performance in USA’s “The Sinner” and a follow-up with Hulu’s “Candy,” about real-life ax-murderer Candy Montgomery.

Slaughter’s thriller “Pieces of Her” was previously adapted into the 2022 Netflix series of the same name starring Toni Collette, which was also produced by Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

The company is also behind “Anatomy of a Scandal” for Netflix, as well as “Roar” for Apple TV+ and Peacock’s hybrid horror comedy “Wolf Like Me,” as well as HBO’s “The Undoing” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Made Up Stories is currently in post-production on “The Last Anniversary” for Aussie streamer Binge. It’s based on the New York Times best-seller by Liane Moriarty. Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson and Danielle Macdonald star in the six-part series, which Prentiss Fraser, president of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, described as “a cozy and hilarious mystery.”

Biel is represented by UTA, LBI Entertainment, The Lede Company and Yorn Levine Barnes.