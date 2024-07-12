Jessica Chastain to Be Honored by American Cinematheque

Jessica Chastain will receive the 38th American Cinematheque Award in a ceremony scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Oscar-winning Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven, who is a founder of Atlas Entertainment, has been tapped for the Power of Cinema Award.

Chastain is the latest honoree to be tapped for the American Cinematheque Award. Honorees in recent years have included Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper and Amy Adams.

“The career of Jessica Chastain is a testament to the pursuit of artistic virtuosity while entertaining audiences in every medium,” American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said in a statement. “She has been honored for her work on stage in the Broadway productions of ‘The Heiress’ and ‘A Doll’s House.’ She has been nominated for an Emmy for her performance in ‘George and Tammy.’ To the delight of movie audiences, her fearlessness in portraying characters of every dimension has resulted in an Academy Award for Best Actress for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’”

He continued, “She is a fierce advocate for social causes and an active film and television producer. In all her endeavors, a commitment to excellence shines through as well as a burning intelligence.”

Chastain also received Oscar nominations for her performances in “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Her other films include “The Tree of Life,” “Take Shelter,” “The Martian,” “Molly’s Game,” “A Most Violent Year” and “Memory.” Her latest film, “Mothers’ Instinct” with Anne Hathaway, will be released on July 26.

A co-founder of Atlas Entertainment, Roven — who won his first Best Picture Academy Award for Oppenheimer — is being recognized for his actions through storytelling that have “advanced the significance and social relevance of film in today’s modern culture.” Previous honorees have included Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine, Jason Blum and Blumhouse, Participant, Adam Aron and AMC Theatres, Dolby Laboratories, IMAX, Sue Kroll and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Charles Roven is the gold standard for the contemporary Hollywood producer,” Nicita said in a statement. “His decades-spanning career has included movies that have received 24 Academy Award nominations and 10 Oscars while achieving unparalleled commercial successes. His credits are too numerous to list but, to name a few: The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, American Hustle and, most recently, last year’s Best Picture Oppenheimer. His skills and unflagging determination to make sure that each movie is the best movie that it can be has earned him respect and collaboration with the industry’s most celebrated directors and the trust of financiers of budgets of all sizes. The American Cinematheque is proud to present the Power Of Cinema Award to a true movie maker of the highest level, Charles Roven.”

The awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser for American Cinematheque, a non-profit organization, to continue its year-round programming at local Los Angeles theaters: the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, the Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.