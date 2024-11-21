Jessica Rosenworcel to Exit as FCC Chairwoman When Trump Takes Office, GOP Will Gain 3-2 Majority

Jessica Rosenworcel will step down as FCC chairwoman when Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, she announced Thursday.

The move is no surprise, as Trump has already chose Brendan Carr, the FCC’s senior Republican commissioner, to head the agency when he takes office. But the Obama appointee’s exit from the commission opens a seat for Trump to appoint a replacement, which would give Republicans a 3-2 majority.

“Serving at the Federal Communications Commission has been the honor of a lifetime, especially my tenure as Chair and as the first woman in history to be confirmed to lead this agency,” Rosenworcel said. “I want to thank President Biden for entrusting me with the responsibility to guide the FCC during a time when communications technology is a part of every aspect of civic and commercial life. Taking the oath of office on the street outside of the agency during the height of the pandemic, when so much of our day-to-day moved online, made clear how important the work of the FCC is and how essential it is for us to build a digital future that works for everyone.”

President Obama nominated Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in 2012; President Biden elevated her to the chairmanship in 2021. Her tenure was marked by efforts to expand access to broadband and WiFi, and launching the agency’s first Space Bureau.