4 Columnists Quit Jewish Chronicle After Colleague Accused of Fabricating Stories About War in Gaza

Four journalists — Hadley Freeman, Jonathan Freedland, David Baddiel and David Aaronovitch — have resigned from Britain’s Jewish Chronicle following allegations that freelance contributor Elon Perry fabricated material used in nine articles related to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. The newspaper is the world’s oldest Jewish publication.

The resignations followed an investigation conducted by the Guardian into “wild fabrications” in the articles in question. Those articles were subsequently removed by the Chronicle.

The Chronicle issued its own statement addressing the allegations, which stated, “The Jewish Chronicle has concluded a thorough investigation into freelance journalist Elon Perry, which commenced after allegations were made about aspects of his record. While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims.”

“We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr Perry,” the statement continues. “The Jewish Chronicle maintains the highest journalistic standards in a highly contested information landscape and we deeply regret the chain of events that led to this point. We apologise to our loyal readers and have reviewed our internal processes so that this will not be repeated.”

Freeman wrote on X, “To whoever is interested in such things, I’ve resigned as a columnist from @JewishChron. I’m immensely grateful for all the support I’ve had from the editors during my time there, and enjoyed writing for it enormously. But recent events have made it impossible for me to stay.”

Freedland — host of the Guardian’s “Politics Weekly America” — separately announced his own resignation from the outlet in a letter posted to X that both Baddiel and Aaronovitch shared, with the latter adding, “I have done the same.”

He wrote in part, “The latest scandal brings great disgrace on the paper — publishing fabricated stories and showing only the thinnest form of contrition — but it is only the latest. Too often, the JC reads like a partisan ideological instrument, its judgments political rather than journalistic.”

“Of course, all newspapers make mistakes and run articles that writers on the paper dislike. The problem in this case is that there can be no real accountability because the JC is owned by a person or people who refuse to reveal themselves,” Freedland added.

The investigation into Perry’s work began months ago when the writer, a “British-based Israeli journalist,” began contributing articles to the Jewish Chronicle.

“Highly sensational, the articles purported to describe blow-by-blow Israeli operations – including what would be regarded as sensitive details – and intelligence purportedly gathered by Israel on the fugitive Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his plans,” the Guardian reported.

Journalists who were covering the war doubted Perry’s claims and could not substantiate them. The Israeli media also cast doubt on Perry’s work and questioned whether or not the articles were “planted as part of an effort to support prime minister Benjamin’s Netanyahu’s negotiating position over Gaza.”

Investigations also determined that Perry had embellished parts of his own background and history, “including his supposed work as a journalist and academic, and parts of his military record, were untrue or questionable.” Editor Jake Wallis Simons was unable to explain how Perry, who had little to no provable background as a journalist, was launched into the position in the first place.

“Obviously it’s every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist. The @JewishChron has cut all ties with the freelancer in question and his work has now been removed from our website,” Simons wrote on X. “Readers can be assured that stronger internal procedures are being implemented. I understand why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper. I am grateful for their contributions and hope that, in time, some of them will feel able to return.”

“I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again,” he concluded.