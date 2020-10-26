Jim Carrey Adds Trump to ‘Hellbound Class of 2020’

Jim Carrey added a new member to his “Hellbound Class of 2020” Monday: President Donald Trump.

He tweeted a drawing of Trump created using shades of red, orange and yellow, just like he did when he inducted Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz to the class earlier this month.

In his recent political cartooning, Carrey has been hitting Trump repeatedly for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trips to hell are also a theme in Carrey’s political cartooning: In 2018, he tried out the all-red drawing style on a different depiction of Trump, writing, “Now an innocent seven-year-old girl has died of medical neglect because of Trump’s sadism at the border. If there’s a Hell…”

The more recent cartoons have focused on Republican lawmakers’ response to the ongoing pandemic, as well as the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the decision to move forward on a confirmation hearing for her replacement ahead of the November election. Ginsburg’s dying wish was that senators would wait until after the election to do so, which they have ignored: The Republican-led Senate is slated to vote on Trump’s appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, later Monday.

Carrey swore off political cartooning for a few weeks at the beginning of the year. “To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment in January while doing press for his new film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

He’s since returned to tweeting out his political cartoons — and has also begun impersonating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the new season of “Saturday Night Live.”

Donald J. Trump. Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/szWOZasz8W — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 26, 2020