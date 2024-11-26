Jim Gaffigan Says His Manager Lied to NBC to Land ‘SNL’ Gig as Tim Walz | Video

The comedian reveals he actually based the impersonation on his brother, Mitch

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live"
Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live" (CREDIT: NBC)

Jim Gaffigan revealed on Monday that he only got the “Saturday Night Live” gig of playing Tim Walz after his manager lied to the show’s booker that he already had his impersonation of the Democratic VP candidate down.

“I get a call from my manager and he’s like, ‘Hey, so we’ve been telling the booker at ‘SNL’ that you’ve been sending us videos where you’re pretending to be Tim Walz’ and I’m like, ‘Oh that’s an interesting approach…” the comedian said on Monday’s episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

“And they’re like, ‘Yeah, and now they want to see them.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, they want to see them?’” Gaffigan continued, to which O’Brien observed, “I’d be mad at this management team.”

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Read Next
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Broadcast Rights Leap to Potential $60 Million Price Tag for NBC | Report

Gaffigan, who has a new Hulu comedy special called “The Skinny,” said he had to come up with a convincing impression on the spot. After studying several Walz speeches, he decided to just go with an impression of his brother, Mitch.

Watch the conversation in the video above

“Mitch is similar to Tim Walz, an enthusiastic Midwestern guy who’s got a little bit of that golly gee,” the stand-up comedian explained. “So I essentially did an impression of my brother Mitch in different settings in this hotel and sent him off. And then I don’t know what happened, but it worked.”

O’Brien quipped, “They hired your brother.” Gaffigan then added that when people ask him, “How do you do that impression?” he’d reply, “Well, just don’t meet my brother Mitch and we should be fine.”

He played Walz in four episodes opposite former “SNL” regular Maya Rudolph, who returned to play Democratic nominee Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race.

snl-andy-samberg-doug-emhoff
Read Next
'SNL' Cold Open: Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala While Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg Debut as Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments