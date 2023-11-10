Jimmy Fallon Mocks Combined Disney+/Hulu App: ‘Pretty Soon’ Streamers Will Be ‘On One Giant App Called Cable’ (Video)

With Disney set to purchase the remaining Hulu stake from Comcast, the two streamers will combine to become one app later this year. On Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon offered a name for that app: cable.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that a combined Hulu-Disney+ app would launch in Beta form this December, and is estimated to officially launch in late March.

“Yep, streamers are merging. Pretty soon they’re gonna be all on one giant app called cable,” Fallon joked. “What are we doing?”

The late night host also predicted that a combined app could lead to some unintentional viewing by children.

“Now when your kid tries to turn on ‘Bluey,’ he’ll wind up binging ‘Sons of Anarchy,’” he joked.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC on Wednesday that “We feel great about how the combination gives us an ability to essentially lower customer acquisition costs, reduce marketing, hopefully reduce churn and, most importantly, create more engagement.”

The announcement came as Disney released its fourth quarter earnings report, which revealed that Disney+ added nearly 7 million subscribers for a total of 112.6 million subscribers, which includes 46.5 million domestic subscribers and 66.1 million international subscribers.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.