Jimmy Fallon Reveals the Trump Tell-All Books You Might Have Missed: ‘Really Old Yeller’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narcissism’

Jimmy Fallon brought up Bob Woodward’s latest book during his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show,” and after touching on the book’s big revelations about Donald Trump, he joked that there’s no way anyone could read all the tell-all books that have been written about the ex-president.

This prompted a funny bit where Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” announce Steve Higgins rattled off all the Trump books he’s read, including a lot that don’t exist (but should).

“There’s a new book out that claims that Trump has called Vladimir Putin seven times since leaving office. Yeah, it’s crazy to me,” Fallon said. “How many tell-all books there are about Trump? There’s no way you could read them all.”

“Sure you could,” Higgins interjected. “I’ll tell you who has Jimmy: Me.”

“Yu just said that you’ve read all Trump’s tell all books?” Fallon asked.

“Yep, every single one of them,” said Higgins.

“There must be dozens of them. Which ones did you read?” Fallon asked.

“‘Fear: Trump in the White House,’” Higgins began. “I’ve read ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,’ ‘Peril,’ Lord of the wedding rings,

Pride and Prejudice, really Old Yeller, the chronicles of narcissism, for whom the Taco Bell tolls. The joy of cooking pets Also. Lord of the lies… My personal favorite, the one I love the most, Mopey Dick.’

You can watch the whole monologue below:

Earlier, Fallon joked that Kamala Harris has raked in so many donations, “now you’re allowed to text her for donations.” Then he talked about the Vice Presidential candidates, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance.

“VP candidates, Tim walls and JD Vance were both campaigning in Arizona, of course, last time they were in the same place was the debate, where they surprised voters with how well they got along,” Fallon said.

“And they both had something to say about being in the same place again. Walz said, ‘I don’t care where Vance is because I’m too focused. But out of curiosity, did he say anything?’” Fallon joked.

“Then Vance said, ‘Who cares if Wals is here? I sure don’t sound like I made a reservation for two at the Cheesecake Factory,’” Fallon continued. “And Walz said, ‘it doesn’t matter if he said the Cheesecake Factory on Camelback road or the one on Chandler road, because I’m too busy.’ And Vance said, ‘nothing would enrage me more than if he showed up at the Camelback Road location at 7pm and dine with me, like we’re friends or something.”

Fallon then wrapped up the bit by imagining that the pair began singing the Dionne Warwick song “That’s What Friends Are for.” And as we said, you can watch the whole monologue above.