Jimmy Kimmel Gives Jason Kelce Advice Ahead of his Late Night TV Debut | Video

“They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” premiered on ESPN Friday night, and the former Eagles center had a little help from one of the kings of late night TV, Jimmy Kimmel. In the sketch, an excited Kelce told Kimmel he was taking his audience on a backstage tour and wanted to show them the “secret portal.”

An outraged Kimmel pointed out the so-called portal is “for talk show hosts only.” He added that the portal “changes you into casual clothing” and that he told Kelce “this the last 11 times you were in here.”

“I’m sorry,” Kelce answered. “Jimmy, I’m just very nervous, it’s my first show. I thought I’d come to you.”

“Alright, but you’ve come to me a lot of times now,” Kimmel replied. “What I think you should do now is go back through the portal, do the show, and don’t come back here.” A disappointed Kelce agreed and Kimmel added, “You know what they say at the end of a talk show? Good night!”

Kelce announced the new late night TV show in November. The series was described as an “immersive experience” that will combine comedy and celebrity guests from the football and entertainment spheres.

In addition to Kimmel, Kelce’s first episode included appearances from guests Charles Barkley and musician Lil Dicky (whose real name is David Burd).

Kelce is also the host of the popular sports podcast “New Heights” with his brother, Travis. His wife Kylie makes appearances on “New Heights,” as well as on “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

Kylie also debuted her own podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” at the beginning of December. The show started with Kelce weighing in on a handful of topics, including gender reveal parties and the “interesting” last two years she’s spent in the public eye.

“When I said ‘I prefer to be behind the scenes,’ I very much meant that… I don’t like attention on me,” Kylie said on the show’s first episode. “So the last two years have forced me to turn it into a positive, to figure out how to control the narrative, and to embrace it. And I think that perfectly sums up why we’re here.”