Jason Kelce to Host New ESPN Late Night Show in January

Travis Kelce may be in the world of game shows, but Jason Kelce is jumping into late night. The former Philadelphia Eagles player is set to host “They Call It Late Night,” a new series coming to ESPN in January.

The series is being described as an “immersive experience” that will combine comedy and celebrity guests from the football world and beyond in front of an audience of NFL fans. Each episode, Kelce and his guests will break down NFL topics and storylines with special attention paid to that week’s games. SNACKTIME, Philadelphia’s beloved band with soul, funk, hip-hop and rock influences, will serve as the series’ house band.

The one-hour series will film on Friday nights and air on early Saturday mornings. Inspired by late night comedy shows, it will have five scheduled episodes, which will run in conjunction with the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs, the first of which will premiere on Jan. 4 at 1 a.m. ET, and the last will air on Feb. 1.

“They Call It Late Night” will be filmed in Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Penn. Studio audience tickets will be available through 1iota starting in early December. More information on how to score a ticket will be available on the company’s Instagram in the coming weeks.

Each episode will be available to watch on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN. Replays will air on ESPN2. “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” is produced by NFL Films in conjunction with Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports.

“They Call It Late Night” continues Kelce’s multi-year agreement with ESPN, which was signed in May of 2024. So far, the 13-year NFL veteran has been on “Monday Night Countdown,” which leads into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games. Kelce has also joined Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime of all ESPN’s NFL games.