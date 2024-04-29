Jason Kelce Joins ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’ NFL Pre-Game Show

After 13 seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, the “New Heights” podcast host heads to TV

Jason Kelce holding a microphone at a TV broadcast booth, alongside two other men.
Jason Kelce visits the set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Nov. 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Recently retired NFL star Jason Kelce will join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” pre-game show as a commentator, according to an individual with knowledge of the matter. ESPN was among multiple networks looking to hire the former Philadelphia Eagles player. Other suitors included Amazon, NBC and CBS.

The former offensive lineman and 2017 Super Bowl champion has been a hot commodity, particularly since his Kansas City Chiefs brother Travis Kelce began dating superstar Taylor Swift. Jason, 36, has built his reputation as a personality with the podcast he and his brother do together, “New Heights,” which launched in 2022. As he wrapped up his Hall of Fame-worthy career, he also previously stepped in the broadcast booth during a Thursday Night Football game broadcast on Prime Video last fall.

Kelce officially announced his retirement in March, speaking at an emotional press conference after playing 13 seasons with the Eagles. He stayed with the team for his entire professional football career.

The former football player previously guest starred on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and appeared last year on “Saturday Night Live” when his brother hosted that March. Jason and his wife Kylie were also subjects of the documentary “Kelce,” released last fall on Amazon’s Prime Video. He even made an appearance earlier this month during WWE’s WrestleMania XL, wearing an Eagles-themed luchador wrestling mask and joining former Eagles teammate Lane Johnson to help wrestlers Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Meanwhile, brother Travis will host Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” before heading back to play for the Chiefs this fall.

“Monday Night Countdown,” the weekly NFL season countdown show for “Monday Night Football,” is hosted by Scott Van Pelt, with a team that also features Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark.

ESPN declined to comment when reached by TheWrap.

News of Jason’s new role was first reported by The Athletic.

