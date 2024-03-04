Jason Kelce Celebrated by Friends, Fans After Retiring From Football: ‘Great Player and Even Better Person’

Sports

The athlete, who tearfully shared the news of his retirement on Monday, played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons

Sports fans, followers and media personalities alike are sharing their love for Jason Kelce after he revealed his decision to retire from football.

Kelce, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, announced his retirement in a tear-filled speech during a Monday press conference.

“So this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring,” Kelce said. “Today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated.”

He continued, “It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was.”

His brother Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, shed a few tears himself while present for the announcement.

Following his news, Jason received messages of support from many of his fellow sports legends — including Michael Vick and Pat McAfee.

“Emotional from the heart retirement speech from the great Jason Kelce. We didn’t play a long time together, he was a great player and even better person. His shotgun snaps were insanely fast and hard,” former NFL star Vick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, sports analyst McAfee shared a highlight reel of Jason’s best moments playing football.

Jason joined the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft. During his career, he took home a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles in 2018 and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl seven times.

Here are some more reactions to Jason’s retirement, below.

