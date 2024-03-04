Jason Kelce Celebrated by Friends, Fans After Retiring From Football: ‘Great Player and Even Better Person’

Sports fans, followers and media personalities alike are sharing their love for Jason Kelce after he revealed his decision to retire from football.

Kelce, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, announced his retirement in a tear-filled speech during a Monday press conference.

“So this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring,” Kelce said. “Today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated.”

He continued, “It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was.”

His brother Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, shed a few tears himself while present for the announcement.

Emotional from the heart retirement speech from the great @JasonKelce We didn’t play a long time together, he was a great player and even better person.

His shotgun snaps were insanely fast and hard. #nastyplayer@Eagles @GoBearcatsFB @tkelce @ProFootballHOF @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/H9aLvTYs7k — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) March 4, 2024

Following his news, Jason received messages of support from many of his fellow sports legends — including Michael Vick and Pat McAfee.

“Emotional from the heart retirement speech from the great Jason Kelce. We didn’t play a long time together, he was a great player and even better person. His shotgun snaps were insanely fast and hard,” former NFL star Vick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, sports analyst McAfee shared a highlight reel of Jason’s best moments playing football.

Thank you for allowing us to witness you play football Jason Kelce 👏 #PMSLive https://t.co/G8eoxTHBiL pic.twitter.com/joFgMZ37Ja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2024

Jason joined the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft. During his career, he took home a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles in 2018 and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl seven times.

Here are some more reactions to Jason’s retirement, below.

Jason,



Some of my fondest coaching moments have been by your side these past 11 seasons. I’m so proud of the player you’ve worked to become and legacy you’ve built. I will miss having you by my side. It’s been my honor & I congratulate you on an incredible career.



Stout out pic.twitter.com/l5fYsHCjPw — Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) March 4, 2024

jason kelce talking about kylie pic.twitter.com/qYif94l2xf — m 🫧 (@miaarose777) March 4, 2024

realizing no one will ever talk about me the way jason kelce talks about kylie pic.twitter.com/DEsbQXwh5R — Dinithi (@adeedoes) March 4, 2024

I knew this was coming, but nothing could actually prepare me for how much it hurts! I’m going to miss you Jason! You have given me so many good memories & I’m forever grateful💚🥺#FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds🦅

#62 ♾️ pic.twitter.com/91BF6ThQn5 — Amber Rycroft (@amber_rycroft) March 4, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fan base rock a Center/lineman jersey more than the Eagles Fans rocking @JasonKelce’s. I absolutely love this man and wish him the best in retirement. https://t.co/Rg10X5MUQh — Coby Owens 🗳️ (@CobyJOwens) March 4, 2024