Let’s be honest, we’ve seen the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head at the Super Bowl, but what’s always fresh and new are ads that air during the commercial breaks.

From Michael Cera’s partnership with CeraVe to a “Suits” reunion in Judge Judy’s courtroom, there’s truly nothing you can plan to expect from the lineup of Super Bowl commercials. Well, except for maybe another Ben Affleck-Dunkin’ Donuts collaboration, which is now a fan favorite. And who could blame him, the actor was reportedly paid $10 million for his 30-second spot he’s slated to appear in this year.

When the game isn’t on, the Super Bowl commercials keep you occupied and entertained. While some have already aired, there are many more to come as fans lead up to kickoff off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Here’s a list of the best 2024 Super Bowl commercials that have aired so far, and we’ll be updating the list while more air during the game.

Patrick Stewart throws “Hey Arnold” like a football over Paramount Mountain

Patrick Stewart threw his fellow Paramount+ family member Arnold from the Nickelodeon series “Hey Arnold” like a football in an effort to get him over “Paramount mountain” and out of freezing temperatures. He was joined by an entourage of other notable Paramount figures, including Drew Barrymore and Dora from “Dora the Explorer.”

Martin Scorsese directs a UFO-filled Squarespace ad

Martin Scorsese spotlights the use of technology through an alien invasion plot in a cinematically-styled commercial for Squarespace called “Hello Down There.”

“Suits” cast (and more) reunites in Judge Judy’s courtroom

For e.l.f. Cosmetics, Judge Judy renames herself “Judge Beauty” and takes on a case involving the cast of “Suits.” Rick Hoffman is accused of spending too much on beauty products.

Michael Cera Puts the “cera” in CeraVe

Actor Michael Cera is the “cera” in CeraVe, as he takes on the role of the skincare company’s “founder.”

Mr T. Confirms There’s No “T” in Skechers

Mr. T didn’t have to lace up his shoes in Skechers’ newest line of slip-ins, pitying any fool who has to “touch their shoes” to put them on.

Ken Jeong awakens from frozen slumber for Popeyes wing debut

“The Wait Is Over,” as the commercial narrator states, Popeyes finally offers wings on their menu, and Ken Jeong is the first to try them after being in a years-long frozen slumber.

David tells Victoria to “be honest” about their “big” Super Bowl commercial

David and Victoria Beckham make light of their “Be Honest” moment from their Netflix series “Beckham” by recreating it for an Uber Eats commercial.

Jason Momoa performs iconic “Flashdance” scene with Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Jason Momoa almost had to cancel his party with neighbors Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a T-Mobile commercial.

“Almost Champions” Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens and Scarlet Johansson help test new M&M’s

Bruce Smith, Terrell Owens and Scarlett Johansson have been “almost champions” in their respective careers, which is why they were selected to help polish diamonds for M&M’s first-ever Ring of Comfort.

Kate McKinnon and Mayo Cat Take On Food Waste

Kate McKinnon and a talking cat named Mayo Cat tackle food waste by providing different ways Hellman’s mayonnaise can be used to help save leftovers.