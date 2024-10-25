Kamala Harris Sets CBS News Campaign Trail Interview for Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris is giving CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell exclusive access to the final days of her presidential campaign, CBS News announced on Friday.

O’Donnell will join Harris on the campaign trail in Houston, Texas, and in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for an interview that will air first on “CBS News Sunday Morning” this weekend.

Additional clips of the interview will then be shown on “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, “CBS Mornings,” the “CBS Evening News” and the CBS News 24/7 Streaming Network.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé is also joining Harris onstage in Houston Friday night. The Grammy winner previously gave her blessing for the Harris/Walz campaign to use her 2016 track “Freedom” as their theme song.

Also on Sunday, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Brennan will interview Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance at 10:30 a.m. ET. Earlier this week, Vance participated in a NewsNation town hall moderated by Chris Cuomo.

Harris has been on a media blitz as Election Day draws near: She appeared in a CNN town hall Wednesday night, an event that was originally meant to be a second debate with GOP rival Donald Trump until the former president declined the invitation. The town hall, hosted by Anderson Cooper, drew 3.3 million viewers.

A week earlier, she went on Fox News for a combative one-on-one interview with “Special Report” host Bret Baier, which brought in 7.8 million viewers.

As TheWrap reported last week, viewership for Harris’ Fox News interview outpaced her other TV interviews, including one with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” which averaged 5.7 million viewers; CNN’s interview with Dana Bash, which scored 6.3 million viewers; MSNBC’s interview with Stephanie Ruhle, which scored a viewership of 1.8 million; “The View,” which scored a viewership of 3.1 million; and CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which averaged 2.9 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Trump was set to sit down for an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan on Friday, but the release date for the episode has not yet been announced.

