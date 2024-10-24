Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall Draws 3.3 Million Viewers, On Par With Trump Fox News Town Hall

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall delivered solid ratings just under two weeks ahead of the 2024 election.

As Harris sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the election’s most pressing issues, the town hall scored 3.33 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The Wednesday event, which began at 9 p.m. ET and ran for approximately an hour and 11 minutes, also drew in 744,000 viewers in the key cable demo among adults 25-54.

Harris’ town hall ranked as the No. 1 most-watched program on cable among total viewers, and the No. 2 most-watched cable program in the key cable demo, behind only the NBA on ESPN.

The Harris town hall on CNN was up just slightly compared to Donald Trump’s women’s issues town hall last week, which scored 3.1 million viewers on Fox News (although his aired in daytime at 11 a.m. ET). It also tripled the 1.04 million viewers who tuned into Harris’ Univision town hall earlier this month.

Still, viewership for the CNN town hall was nearly doubled by Harris’ Fox News interview with Bret Baier on “Special Report With Bret Baier,” which brought in 7.8 million viewers just over a week ago.

The town hall boosted CNN to become the most-watched cable news network during the time of the event among both total viewers and in the key demo, outpacing Fox News, which scored 3.23 million total viewers and 423,000 demo viewers; as well as MSNBC, which saw a total viewership of 1.33 million and a demo viewership of 155,000.

In the demo, the CNN Harris town hall scored a higher audience among adults 25-54 than any other single candidate town hall in 2024, climbing above Trump’s Fox News town halls, which scored 576,000 demo viewers in January, 358,000 demo viewers in February and 440,000 viewers in the demo earlier in October.

As the town hall streamed live on Max and CNN.com, CNN’s web platform scored nearly half a million total day live starts on Wednesday.