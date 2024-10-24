Beyoncé to Join Kamala Harris at Houston Rally

Beyoncé is set to join Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in the singer’s hometown of Houston, Texas, on Friday.

NBC News on Thursday reported Beyoncé is “expected to highlight Texas abortion restrictions” while appearing alongside the Democratic nominee for president.

Beyoncé’s scheduled appearance comes after months of speculation about whether she’d join the vice president on stage. TMZ reported in August that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was “ready to pop out” for Harris on the final night of the Democratic National Convention — something that ended up not happening.

Still, there have been signs Beyoncé will be voting for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. In July, Beyoncé gave the Harris campaign the green light to use her 2016 song “Freedom” while campaigning, and four years ago, the singer posed with a “Biden-Harris” face mask to show she was backing President Joe Biden and Harris against Donald Trump.

Beyoncé won’t be the only singer-songwriter campaigning for Harris in Houston, either. The Harris campaign already announced guitarist Willie Nelson will be there, as well as DJ Tryfe and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

Harris is hoping Beyoncé brings her more good luck than she brought Hillary Clinton in 2016; the singer and her husband, Jay-Z, joined Clinton during a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, in the days leading up to the ’16 election. Clinton ultimately lost the state, and the election, to Trump.

On Thursday, Harris will have a fair amount of star power by her side when she’s rallying in Atlanta. Former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen — who recently shot a pro-Harris ad from inside a diner — are set to join her in the swing state of Georgia, the Washington Post reported.