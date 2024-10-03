Bruce Springsteen Says America Has Reached a Civil War-Level of Division in Kamala Harris Endorsement

While Bruce Springsteen knows his vote is no more important than any other American’s, he is also aware his platform is much more influential than most. As such, the “Born in the U.S.A.” rocker officially endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Thursday in an impassioned Instagram video.

“Friends, fans and the press have asked me who I’m supporting in this most important of elections, and with full knowledge of my opinions, no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, here’s my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president, and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance,” he began.

“Here’s why: we are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history, perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Springsteen continued. “The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation, are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.”

“Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts,” he admitted. “America is the most powerful nation on earth, not just because of her overwhelming military strength or economic power, but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in; freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be and love who you want. These are the things that make America great.”

The legendary singer then switched gears to explain why Donald Trump and JD Vance are unfit for the White House.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” Springsteen said. “He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American. On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and will grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me, on top. That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now.”

“Everybody sees things different and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have,” he concluded. “That’s why come Nov. 5 I’ll be casting my vote — Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening.”

Springsteen joins a growing list of celebrities who have spoken out ahead of the Nov. 5 election.