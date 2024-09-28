Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King and Steve Kerr Co-Chair ‘Athletes for Harris’ Campaign

Earvin “Magic” Johnson and tennis legend Billie Jean King signed on with eight other co-chairs to launch the “Athletes for Harris” campaign Saturday.

The latest Harris-Walz campaign push aims to organize and mobilize athletes and coaches to raise their voice in the run up to election day.

“I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do. She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line. She showed all of us – and showed the world – that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate,” the five-time NBA champion said. “All of the athletes out there, don’t be afraid to use your platforms – we need all of you to get involved…The Magic Man is on board.”

As part of the “Athletes for Harris” kickoff, 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Emmitt Smith, Mel Blount and Calvin Johnson, endorsed the vice president. This comes after over 50 HBCU football stars endorsed Harris last week.

The ten co-chairs include all-star athletes from a diverse range of sports, including Johnson, King, Thomas Booker, Steve Kerr, Ali Krieger, Candace Parker, Doc Rivers Dawn Staley, Ali Truwit and Chris Paul.

“I just got back from the Paralympics a few weeks ago and now more than ever feel the importance of unity and unifying voices. And Vice President Harris is a vote for kindness and inclusivity and unity,” two-time silver medalist Truwit said. “I feel so grateful to be a part of it and all of our continued efforts to send Vice President Harris to the White House this November.”

The campaign has continued to increase investments in sports advertising as football season is ramping up, including increased traditional television ad buys and digital spots.

The vice president herself is even leaning into sports media to spread the word, sitting down for an interview with former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on their podcast “All the Smoke.”

Last month, the Harris-Walz campaign outraised the Trump-Vance ticket 4 to 1, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The Harris-Walz campaign raised $190 million and spent nearly $174 million, while the Trump-Vance campaign raised $43 million and spent $61 million.

Former president Donald Trump is also leaning into sports fanfare to increase voter turnout. He is set to attend the Alabama vs. Georgia college football game, one of the biggest matchups of the weekend, Saturday.

Both candidates have continued on the campaign trail. Trump made a stop in key swing state Michigan Friday, while Harris is set to make an appearance in San Francisco Saturday.