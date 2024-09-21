Harris Campaign Outraises Trump 4 to 1 in August

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign outraised Donald Trump’s team 4 to 1 last month, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. The Harris-Walz campaign raised $190 million and spent nearly $174 million, while the Trump-Vance campaign raised $43 million and spent $61 million.

Additionally, Harris’ campaign ended the month with $235 million cash in hand, while Trump’s campaign had $135 million to spend at the beginning of September, per the Washington Post.

The Democratic Party also outraised Republicans. Dems reported $68 million and spent $84 million, finishing the month with $50 million in cash. Meanwhile, Republicans raised $40 million in August and were left with $79 million to spend.

In early September, the Harris campaign announced it had raised a total of $361 million through their own efforts and those of coordinated committees. In contrast, Trump’s coordinated committees raised $130 million.

The money raised has allowed the Harris campaign to build a staff of over 2,000 with more than 300 offices in battleground states. Harris also has the ability to outspend Trump in terms of advertising.

Outside fundraising groups include Make America Great Again Inc. and the Preserve America super PAC for Trump, as well as Future Forward, the largest pro-Democrat super PAC, which raised $37 million in August.

DNC superstars and former presidents have also hosted fundraisers for Harris to encourage even more donations. On Friday, both President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton each held events in Los Angeles; a third L.A. event is planned for Sept. 29 with photo opportunities beginning at $50,000.