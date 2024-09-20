Sheryl Lee Ralph to Headline Kamala Harris Campaign Fundraiser

Sheryl Lee Ralph will headline a fundraiser for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign titled “An Evening with Sheryl Lee Ralph.”

The event first kicks off in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, and will also include pairings John Gile and Jeff Valenson along with David and Bob Schneiderman. Tickets for the event range from $1,000 (supporter) to $10,000 (co-host), and all donations go toward the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic National Committee and Democratic state parties. All contributors must be at least 18 years old.

Ralph, who stars in the hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” is the latest celeb to pitch in to support or endorse Harris since she announced her run for president on July 21. Harris has a long list of backers, including Oprah Winfrey, D.L. Hughley, Meryl Streep, Mel Brooks, Aubrey Plaza, Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Wonder and more.

Most recently Billie Eilish and Finneas shared they’d be endorsing in an effort to save the country’s democracy.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Wallz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said alongside her musician brother in a joint announcement.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added.