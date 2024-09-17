On National Voter Registration Day, Grammy-winning music sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. They also urged their followers to register to vote.

“It’s National Voter Registration Day, and we’re asking you to please join us in going to iwillvote.com to check your status and vote early like we do,” Finneas said alongside his sister in an Instagram video Tuesday.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Wallz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish chimed in, as the two went back and forth explaining the reason behind their decision.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added.

“Vote like your life depends on it because it does,” Eilish said.

In conclusion, the pair asked their fans to go to “iwillvote.com and make a plan to vote early.”

“Love you guys,” Eilish expressed.

The two are the latest A-listers to share that Harris and Walz are their presidential picks. Just moments after Harris and Donald Trump had their first presidential debate, pop superstar Taylor Swift announced Harris-Walz was the team for her.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said Sept. 10. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She concluded: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady.”