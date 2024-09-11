Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Trump Debate

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president Tuesday night following the presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump. In a message shared on social media, Swift wrote in part, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift wrote in full:

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

“With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady”

In February Trump insisted there is “no way” Swift would endorse the then-presumptive 2024 nominee President Biden, despite the singer’s endorsement of Biden in 2020.

He wrote on Truth Social, “Trump’s post read in full, “I signed and was responsible for the for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

Months later in August Trump “accepted” a fake endorsement from Swift. After he posted a series of photos of women wearing shirts that read “Swifties for Trump” he added an AI-generated photo of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam that contained the text “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump” and wrote, “I accept!”

Swift faced backlash online after she attended the US Open alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce, his teammate Patrick Mahomes, and Mahomes’ wife Brittany, who Trump previously thanked for “strongly defending me” after she liked a post on Instagram about the GOP nominee.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was among those who were displeased with Swift following the outing. Brown shared a photo of Swift and Mahomes hugging and wrote, “White People for Trump.”

White People for Trump pic.twitter.com/eShBHStGDX — AB (@AB84) September 8, 2024

In an interview with Outkick published in May, Brown himself told the outlet he planned to vote for Trump. He said plainly, “I’ll endorse Trump.”