Kamala Harris’ Facial Expressions About Trump Inspire Memes: ‘The Face of Simultaneous Pity and Disgust’

Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off Tuesday night in the pair’s only scheduled debate ahead of November’s election — and social media was ready to capture as much of the experience as possible in exactly the way you think: Through memes.

The Vice President’s facial expressions were particularly inspiring. As Emily Favreau wrote on X, “She’s mastered the face of simultaneous pity and disgust and every woman knows that is *the* most important combo.”

Many also agreed that based on her reactions alone, Harris was the night’s victor. As @LiZaOutlives wrote on X, “Liza Minnelli has outlived fears that US democracy is dead. Kamala Harris is wiping the floor with Trump in tonight’s debate.”

Trump stuck to many of his disproven, fictitious, and even dangerous campaign flight routes, including that Democrats are pushing for “after birth executions” and that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio. Though ABC did not fact check Trump and Harris in real time, plenty of people on X were willing to do so.

Author, professor, and host of “The Wendy Show” Dr. Wendy Osefo shared a split image of Trump and Harris and wrote, “When I send you this, I know you f–king lying.”

As @tisthepamseason put it, “fellas when you see this face…….. run.”

The debate was also monitored and responded to by the NAACP, who rejected Trump’s claim that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth. It’s an execution, no longer abortion because the baby is born is okay.”

The organization wrote on X, “For the record: You cannot have an abortion in the 9th month. You cannot have an abortion after birth. If we didn’t keep banning books, maybe we wouldn’t have to clear that up. #Debate2024.”

Trump also insisted that immigrants in “Aurora and Springfield” are “eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.” Trump’s claim that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio has been disproven.

The moment was a particularly emotional one for Trump, as noted by HuffPost editor Philip Lewis:

Robert Anton also chimed in, “Great job, VP. He is NOT able to discern Fact from Fiction. He doesn’t even realize that a #debunked lie about eating cats and dogs isn’t real. #Debate2024 #TrumpHarrisDebate DonOld is senile. #Trumpisnotfitforpresident.”

X user @jrxdcruz was had a more energetic response: “WHAT???????? They are eating pets??? Yo, get this man out of my face right now.”

Writer Wajahat Ali offered a more poignant summation of the night’s events. “Kamala Harris, a Black-Indian woman, laughing at this old, rambling racist….is really beautiful. I mean it. This fills my soul,” he shared on X.

Kamala Harris, a Black-Indian woman, laughing at this old, rambling racist….is really beautiful.



I mean it.



Pete Garrett, whose profile indicates he’s retired military, summed up the night’s big event succinctly in response to Donald Trump, Jr.: “haven’t seen a woman kick a man’s ass this bad since Billy Madison.”