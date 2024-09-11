Harris Breaks Silence on Trump’s Comments About Her Race: ‘I Think It’s a Tragedy’

“We have someone, who wants to be president, who has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people,” the vice president says

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at ABC debate Sept. 10 (Credit: ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II)
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at ABC debate Sept. 10 (Credit: ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II)

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to former President Donald Trump’s comments that he didn’t know she was Black.

“I think it’s a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president, who has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people,” Harris said. “We don’t want a leader, who is constantly trying to have Americans point their fingers at each other.”

ABC News anchor David Muir asked the former president if he felt it would be appropriate to comment on the racial identity of his opponent, referencing the comments he made at the NABJ convention in August. The former president doubled down, saying he does not care what Vice President Kamala Harris’ race is.

“I don’t care what she is,” Trump said. “I couldn’t care less.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Read Next
Kamala Harris' Facial Expressions About Trump Inspire Memes: 'The Face of Simultaneous Pity and Disgust'

Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, called for the American people to consider the kind of leader they would want as their next president. Harris laid out several instances, in which the former president belittled others based on their race.

“Let’s remember this is the same individual, who took out a full page ad in the New York Times calling for the execution of five young black and Latino boys who were innocent–the Central Park Five–took out a full page ad calling for their execution. This is the same individual who spread birther lies about the first Black president of the United States. And I think the American people want better than that, want better than this,” Harris said.

The vice president added that Trump’s incessant “belittling and namecalling” is not productive for the American people.

“Regardless of people’s color or the language their grandmother speaks, we all have the same dreams and aspirations and want a president who invests in those, not in hate and division,” the vice president said.

Tuesday night’s debate may be the final debate matchup between the two presidential candidates. Trump has proposed to debate the former prosecutor on Fox and NBC News, but neither the networks nor the vice president have agreed to those dates.

Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump for the first time on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia
Read Next
Harris Taunts Trump, Asks Debate Viewers to Attend His Rallies Where People Leave 'Out of Exhaustion and Boredom'

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.